Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday that the chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town, that killed more than 80 people and wounded at least 550 others, was a "fabrication" to justify a US military strike.

"Definitely, 100 percent for us, it's fabrication ... Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack," Assad said in an exclusive interview with AFP in Damascus.

The United States responded to the chemical attack by firing 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian regime air base.

Assad said the barrage of US missiles against the airport had not diminished his regime's ability to carry out further strikes.

"Our firepower, our ability to attack the terrorists hasn't been affected by this strike," he said.

Earlier during the day, a delegation of British scientists at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague confirmed earlier testing by Turkish authorities that concluded that sarin gas had been used in the Khan Shaykhun attack.

The chemical weapons watchdog is also sending global chemical weapons investigators to Turkey as part of a fact-finding mission to gather biometric samples and interview survivors.