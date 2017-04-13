WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin, Tillerson discuss bad state of US-Russian ties, Kremlin says
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed on the need to keep open lines of communication between Moscow and Washington DC.
Putin, Tillerson discuss bad state of US-Russian ties, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a meeting with members of the government on April 12, 2017, in Moscow. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a meeting with visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday to give his views on why US-Russian relations have reached such a low point, a Kremlin spokesperson said.

Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said that the tone of the meeting had been "fairly constructive." He said Russia's hope was that Putin's message would be passed on to US President Donald Trump.

He said the two sides agreed on the need to keep open lines of communication between Moscow and Washington.

Peskov also said Putin had given Tillerson his views on the situation in Syria, and how it was likely to develop.

Earlier on Wednesday, after holding talks with the US secretary of state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said some progress had been made on Syria, and a working group would be set up to examine the poor state of US-Russia ties.

Lavrov, addressing a news conference, said that Moscow is ready to restore an air safety agreement covering Syria which it had suspended after last week's US missile strikes on Syria.

US-Russia relations are at another low after a chemical attack in Syria killed more than 80 people and wounded at least 550 others last week.

Recommended

The United States responded to the gas attack by firing 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian air base. Washington warned Moscow, and Russian troops at the base were not hit.

Moscow has stood by Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, saying the poison gas belonged to rebels, an explanation Washington dismisses as beyond credible.

Russia blocked a Western effort at the UN Security Council on Wednesday to condemn the gas attack and push Assad to cooperate with international inquiries into the incident.

Moscow and Washington had also agreed to continue cooperating to try to find a political solution for Syria, he said.

Trump had frequently called during the 2016 US presidential election campaign for warmer ties with Putin, despite criticism from lawmakers in his own Republican Party.

But the civil war in Syria has driven a wedge between Moscow and Washington, upending what many in Russia hoped would be a transformation in relations, which reached a post-Cold War low under Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists