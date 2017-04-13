WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN votes to close Haiti peacekeeping mission
The 15-member Security Council decides to end its 13-year peacekeeping mission in Haiti over the coming six months. It will be replaced with a smaller policing group.
UN votes to close Haiti peacekeeping mission
The peacekeepers were deployed in 2004 when a rebellion led to the ouster and exile of then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Thursday to end its 13-year-long peacekeeping mission in Haiti over the coming six months and replace it with a smaller policing body.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has recommended the shutdown of the $346 million mission as the US, the largest contributor to the mission with 28.5 percent, wants to cut its funding.

British UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said, "we strongly support the ending of this mission turning it into something else."

"What we now need is a newly configured mission which is focused on the rule of law and human rights in Haiti,"

Rycroft said peacekeepers "are very expensive and should be used only when needed."

The Security Council has acknowledged the completion of Haiti's presidential election, along with the inauguration of its new president, as a "major milestone towards stabilisation" in the Caribbean country.

There are 2,342 UN troops in Haiti, who will withdraw over the coming six months. The new mission will be established for an initial six months, from Oct. 16, 2017 to April 15, 2018, and is projected to exit two years after its establishment.

Recommended

The peacekeepers were deployed in 2004 when a rebellion led to the ouster and exile of then-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

The mission has been accused of sexual abuse and blamed for the cholera outbreak as the country was free of cholera until 2010, when peacekeepers dumped infected sewage into a river.

But the UN does not accept legal responsibility for the outbreak of the disease, which has caused uncontrollable diarrhoea.

Some 9,300 people have died and more than 800,000 sickened.

TRT World's Lorna Shaddick reports from the UN headquarters in New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists