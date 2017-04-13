WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuelan govt pays $2.5B to bond holders of state oil company
The payment raises questions about where exactly the government obtained the money, since the country is facing a crippling economic crisis as well as shortages of basic goods, like food, medicine, and even fuel.
Venezuelan govt pays $2.5B to bond holders of state oil company
Even though Venezuela is an oil-rich country, it is facing an oil shortage. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

The Venezuelan government has paid 2.5 billion dollars to bond holders of the state oil company. The payment came as a surprise to many, since the country is facing a crippling economic crisis and shortages of basic goods like food, medicine - and fuel.

For nearly a week now, hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have been taking to the streets almost daily in a renewed push by the opposition to pressure Nicolas Maduro to leave office.

Recommended

TRT World'sAnelise Borges reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists