April 13, 2017
The Venezuelan government has paid 2.5 billion dollars to bond holders of the state oil company. The payment came as a surprise to many, since the country is facing a crippling economic crisis and shortages of basic goods like food, medicine - and fuel.
For nearly a week now, hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have been taking to the streets almost daily in a renewed push by the opposition to pressure Nicolas Maduro to leave office.
TRT World'sAnelise Borges reports.
