The transfer of the populations of two majority Shia Syrian towns, in exchange for moving Sunni opposition fighters and civilians out of two others, has started, under an evacuation deal between warring parties, a monitor said on Friday.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said buses carrying residents departed from the predominantly Shia towns of Foua and Kefraya, long besieged by the opposition in northwestern Idlib province, but had not yet crossed into regime-held territory.

Buses carrying mostly Sunni opposition and their families simultaneously left the town of regime-besieged Madaya near Damascus, but were still passing through regime-held areas, the Observatory said.

It said the evacuation of Zabadani, also besieged by the regime, had been delayed until the evening or early Saturday, without elaborating.

A member of one of the Shia parties earlier said 60 buses were moving through the town of Foua.

A similar number of buses were leaving Madaya, the Observatory said.

Bashar al Assad's regime has struck a number deals in the past year which have provided for rebels and their families to leave areas the opposition has held, often after months or years of being besieged by regime forces.