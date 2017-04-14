TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says dialogue may start if PKK fully disarms
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outlined the possibility of a new solution process for the PKK conflict.
Erdogan says dialogue may start if PKK fully disarms
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an event ahead of the constitutional referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left the door open for dialogue with the PKK, provided the terror group completely disarmed.

Erdogan speaking during a campaign speech ahead of Sunday's referendum, said the PKK should take note of the decision by ETA, the armed organisation that has waged a bloody 40-year independence campaign in Spain and France but recently gave up its arms.

"Just like ETA, who as you know recently gave up their arms, they [PKK] need to bury all their weapons, and they need to bury the locations and coordinates for these weapons also."

"But, to assume you can keep your weapons and still sit down to talk, this will not happen. This is the process from here on out."

"Our resolve is clear, in the last 20 months, we have neutralised over ten thousand terrorists."

"Let ETA be your guide and example."

Recommended

ETA is a separatist group which was formed in the late 1950s during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco with the aim of establishing an independent Basque state in northern Spain and southern France.

The PKK, which was established in 1974 in Ankara, began launching terror attacks in 1984. Armed clashes and acts of violence have continued on and off for more than 30 years and claimed more than 40,000 lives.

In July of 2015, its umbrella organisation, the KCK, unilaterally ended a two and a half year-long ceasefire with the Turkish state and resumed its terror activities.

HDP, a predominantly pro-Kurdish Party linked to the PKK terror organisation, has stated in the past that the PKK wanted to resume talks with the Turkish government after suffering heavy losses and not getting adequate support from citizens in eastern Turkey.

Turkey has remained steadfast in its fight against the terror group, effectively dealing major blows to the organisation in and out of Turkey.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan