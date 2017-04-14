POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Christians mark Good Friday around the world
Christians observe Good Friday as part of the Easter Holy Week to commemorate their belief in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Worshippers carry crosses during a Good Friday procession as they enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2017

Christians around the world are observing Good Friday as part of the Holy Week of Easter to commemorate their belief in the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Some faithful around the world go to extreme lengths to re-enact Jesus' crucifixion as realistically as possible.

Many Filipino devotees perform religious penance during the week leading up to Easter Sunday as a form of worship and supplication, a practice discouraged by Catholic bishops, but widely believed by devotees to cleanse sins, cure illness and even grant wishes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
