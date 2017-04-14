The Libyan immigration ban

The ban – which applies to nationals from Yemen, Sudan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran and Syria – was put into effect last week by Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control most of the oil-rich North African country of Libya.

Khalifa Haftar, who leads Libya's National Army (LNA), like Trump, has raised illegal immigration and security concerns as the reason for effectively forbidding them from setting foot on Libyan soil under the control of his Tobruk-based government.

"Large numbers of travellers, especially Syrians and Pakistanis, do not hold residency permits or visas," the order reads.

Dated April 4, the immigration order is provided by the al Abraq Airport branch of Afriqiyah Airways. The order quotes a "decree from the General Commander of the Libyan army."

Al Abraq is one of two airports in Libya that currently accepts international flights.

Captain Munir al-Hamam, assistant to the head of passport control in al Abraq International Airport outside Tobruk, confirmed the existence and validity of the report to Libya's al-Wasat News.

Security concerns behind the immigration ban

Since the 2011 uprising, security issues have persisted in the north African country.

A major nation-wide split remains as the power battle between the Tripoli-based Misrata militias in western Libya and Haftar's LNA is still far from being resolved.

"Daesh, the Muslim Brotherhood in Tripoli, and the Misrata militias who control Mitiga airport are bringing foreign fighters from across the Muslim world," said Major Mohammed Alboushi of the LNA, who is also a member of the UN Libya delegation.

"Most of these people come under the auspices of being workers, but we know that they are fighters coming here for one purpose only," he claimed.