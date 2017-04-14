WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian fishermen struggle to earn their catch
Israeli authorities have been reducing the size of the fishing area while Hamas has recently banned boats in the wake of the killing of one of its senior leaders.
Palestinian fishermen struggle to earn their catch
Fishermen busy at Gaza's fishing port on April 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2017

Although the fishing season is at its peak in Gaza, it's been a tough year for thousands of Palestinian fishermen who have been caught between Israeli and Hamas blockades in the fishing waters.

Israeli authorities have been reducing the size of the fishing area while Hamas has recently banned the movement of boats in the wake of the killing of one of its senior leaders.

The bans from both sides have badly impacted the livelihood of many Palestinian families for whom fishing serves as the main source of income.

Recommended

Hamas lifted its blockade this week, but the bans by Israel continue.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu