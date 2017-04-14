A "conflict could break out at any moment" over North Korea, China's foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday, warning there would be "no winner" in any war, as tensions soar with the US.

"Dialogue is the only possible solution," he said during a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault in Beijing, and added that the party provoking conflict over Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will "pay the price."

With a US aircraft carrier group steaming to the area as a show of force, tensions in the Korean peninsula have increased this week. The US strike force is scheduled to be joined by Japanese ships.

US President Donald Trump has also stepped up his rhetoric against North Korea, saying that the US will solve the North Korea problem with or without China.

He also accused the DPRK of "looking for trouble."