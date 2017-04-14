Was the "mother of all bombs" necessary?

Thursday's strike was the first time the GB-43 was used in a combat operation. It cost over $300 million to develop, and a single payload costs an estimated $16,000,000 USD.

The bomb weighs close to 10,000 kilogrammes and is so big that it rolls out of the rear of a plane with the help of a parachute. It is specially designed to destroy caves, tunnels and other underground facilities used by militants.

Militants targeted in the Achin district were hiding out in a remote and mountainous terrain that is heavily permeated by underground tunnels, making them inaccessible to Afghan and US forces.

Before the missile was launched, the Afghan forces on the ground met fierce resistance from Daesh who were firing from six mountainside tunnels. The military then retreated and called for coalition air support, an American official told The New York Times.

"The ground forces could not do it, so the Americans bombed the area," General Dawlat Waziri, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Defence told reporters Friday.

The use of IEDs, bunkers and tunnels made fighting the militants difficult, and necessitated "right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive," the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson said in a statement following the strike.

How does Daesh threaten Afghanistan?

Notorious for their brutal reign of terror in Syria and Iraq, Daesh has been making inroads into Afghanistan in recent years. Fighters from the Pakistani and Afghan Taliban, as well fighters from around the Central Asian region disaffected by the Taliban's waning power declared a Daesh offshoot franchise in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Calling itself "the Islamic State in Khorasan Province" (ISKP), they been active in Afghanistan since January 2015, roughly six months after the groups led by Abu Bakr al Baghdadi declared a "caliphate" and began sweeping up territory throughout Iraq and Syria. They claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed 80 people and injured hundreds in July 2016, and an attack in March 2017 when gunmen dressed as doctors attacked a hospital in Kabul, killing 38 people.

Afghanistan has been at war for nearly 16 years. The government is plagued with difficulty fighting a battle for legitimacy on multiple fronts, against the Taliban, Daesh, poverty, and an ineffective and often corrupt government.

Within a short span of time they expanded in five provinces of Helmand, Zabul, Farah, Logar and Nangarhar but group is most active in eastern parts of Afghanistan. Though the militant branch in Afghanistan claims loyalty to Daesh, whose main centre is in Iraq and Syria, the connection is believed to little more than opportunistic branding. Many of the fighters who joined ISKP were trained in Pakistan by the Taliban, who have now become their rivals in terror.

Coalition forces believe that the Daesh fighters often switch allegiances between armed groups, making it difficult for them to operate. Afghan authorities estimated in late 2015 that over 2,000 militants had taken root in Nangarhar province, many of them taking their families with them.

Nicholson said US forces had taken "every precaution to avoid civilian casualties", but did not provide further details.

The site was closed off Friday, and local reporters were waiting to be granted access to the area by the authorities.

While some Afghan provincial officials have sought to garner the world's attention by playing up the Daesh threat in the face of dwindling foreign aid and a receding international troop presence, the group has been steadily losing ground.

It has depleted to about 700 fighters from 3,000 in early 2016, NATO says, noting that coalition operations have killed 12 of Daesh's top-ranking commanders in Afghanistan last year. The US military estimates that there are between 600 and 800 Daesh fighters in the country mostly based in southern Nangarhar province, including Achin. But Afghan forces believe the militants could number could be up to 1,500.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yaseen and Shawn Carrié