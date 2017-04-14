Turkey's presidential spokesman Dr Ibrahim Kalin talked with TRT World's Ali Mustafaabout the upcoming referendum on April 16 in which 55 million Turkish citizens will vote to determine the country's political future by deciding to either change to a presidential system or stick to the current semi-parliamentary system.

Why are these constitutional reforms needed at this stage?

Ibrahim Kalin: First of all, this is a result of our quest as a nation to strengthen our democracy and to grow our economy. This goes back to our past experiences where we've had weak coalition governments as a result of the current system.

These weak coalition governments laid the groundwork for military intervention or political crises which in the long run weakened the economy and created divisions within the society as well.

In fact, if you look at the structure of the current system, it is not a hundred percent parliamentary system, and the current system was partially devised after the 1960 and 1980 military coups.

The new proposed system gives the parliament unprecedented powers over the president. For example, according to the proposed amendment, the parliament will have a chance to investigate the president's actions, and if there is an ongoing investigation against the president, they will not be able to pursue a second term. This establishes a strong system of checks and balances.

We've been travelling across Turkey over the past three weeks, and one criticism that was heard is that if Turkey switches to a "presidential system of governance" it will weaken accountability, and "checks and balances." Is this fair criticism?

IK: No, it's not a fair criticism, to the contrary the presidential system we propose will very clearly establish the separation of powers.