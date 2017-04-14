TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Voters will travel far to cast their vote in Turkey's referendum
This referendum is important enough for some of Turkey's voters to sacrifice their weekend to travel long distances to cast their votes at their registered voting station
Voters will travel far to cast their vote in Turkey's referendum
Onur Air claims that it is has seen bookings increase ahead of the referendum in Turkey / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2017

As campaigning wound up for Turkey's referendum on Saturday, thousands of the country's citizens were preparing to to travel great distances to cast their votes.

Exactly how many will be travelling to cast their votes is not known, but at least one airline is reporting an increase in air ticket sales.

Onur Air's communications director Rauf Gerz said: "We are expecting heavy booking in almost all domestic flights, and some flights are expected to be fully booked. We observed that there is almost double the number of bookings than the previous election. For the referendum we are going to allow our passengers to change their bookings without any penalty."

Many voters who have moved, but failed to update their voting registration information are expected to travel to the areas where they are registered to vote.

The referendum, which will see Turkish voters decide whether they want to amend their constitution, has been one of the most hotly contested political events in the country in recent times.

Strong political convictions among many have seen many people being prepared to sacrifice their weekend to travel long distances to cast their vote at the voting station where they are registered.

Recommended

Emre Alioglu, a 26-year old engineer, said he believes it is his duty to vote, no matter how far he needs to travel. He will be traveling to Balikesir.

"We will go with my friends car, It is going to be a tiring journey, but this is a crucial vote for the country's future, and I would like to exercise my duty. It will take around 6 hours to reach there. After I cast my vote, I will have to go back to Istanbul because I have to head back to work on Monday."

Busra Cakir, a 27-year old make-up artist based in Istanbul, will travel to her hometown of Sakarya to vote.

"Traveling 3 hours to vote is nothing comparing my desire to live under an environment I would like to live in. And this referendum is crucial for that. With the excuse of the referendum, I will also visit my parents. I don't get to visit them so often due to my job."

More than 50 million people are expected to vote in the referendum on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan