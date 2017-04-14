As many as two million children in Syria are out of school as a result of the six-year civil war in the country, a report released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

The Syrian conflict began in 2011 after a crackdown on anti-government and pro-democracy protests.

The war has claimed over 400,000 lives and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises in recent history.

The UNICEF report assesses the impact the Syrian war has had on the country's children.

It says children from more than two-thirds of the country's households are working to help provide for their families.