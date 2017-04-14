WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria's lost generation
Children from more than two-thirds of the country's households are not only out of school, but are working to help support their families, according to a report released by UNICEF.
Syrian children have spent the last 6 years of their lives witnessing the world around them crumble. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2017

As many as two million children in Syria are out of school as a result of the six-year civil war in the country, a report released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

The Syrian conflict began in 2011 after a crackdown on anti-government and pro-democracy protests.

The war has claimed over 400,000 lives and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises in recent history.

The UNICEF report assesses the impact the Syrian war has had on the country's children.

It says children from more than two-thirds of the country's households are working to help provide for their families.

One such child is 10-year-old Ibrahim Ahmed, who works at a garage in Idlib city to support his family.

"I wash the engines, fix the screws, organise the tools and wash the floor. I work for 10 hours a day."

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
