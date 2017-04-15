TÜRKİYE
Turkey wants EU to pay funds it promised for Syrian refugees
Ankara says more could be done to help the Syrian refugees who are taking shelter in Turkey, if the EU provided the remaining funds it promised as part of a deal last year.
Syrian refugee children play outside their homes in the Ismetpasa neighbourhood of the Turkish capital Ankara on April 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

As many as three million Syrians who fled the protracted war in their country have been taking shelter in Turkey.

Men, women and children of all ages have been staying in various camps set up in Turkey.

Turkey has said more could be done to help these displaced people if the EU provided the remaining funds it promised as part of a deal last year.

The EU pledged over €3 billion ($3.2B), but according to Turkey, the bloc only released a third of the amount.

TRT World 's Shamim Chowdhury reports from a camp on the Turkey-Syria border.

