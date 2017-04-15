TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
"Yes" and "No" campaigns push for votes on last day of campaigning
Both camps are anxiously looking forward to Sunday when Turkish citizens will cast their ballots and decide the future shape of the country.
"Yes" and "No" campaigns push for votes on last day of campaigning
The upcoming referendum has also boosted business for street vendors across the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

Both "Yes" and "No" camps have just one day to convince any undecided voters in Turkey who will vote in the referendum.

Turkish citizens will cast their ballots on whether to change from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

Saturday is the last day for campaigning. On Sunday Turkey's 55 million voters will choose how they want their country to be governed.

The last few weeks saw active campaigning from both the proponents of the constitutional changes and those who are against the proposed reforms.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports on campaigning in Ankara.

Recommended

Izmir is Turkey's third largest city and is a stronghold of the country's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP).

The city is expected to vote "No" to the constitutional reforms proposed by the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and also backed by the National Movement Party (MHP).

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from Izmir.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture