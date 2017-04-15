WORLD
1 MIN READ
Children traumatised by war in the fight for Mosul
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced since the start of the Mosul offensive in Iraq, yet the biggest victims are the children, who are showing signs of deep psychological trauma.
Children traumatised by war in the fight for Mosul
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home with her family, carries her toy upon her arrival at Hammam al Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

The United Nations estimates that more than 300,000 people have been displaced since the start of the US-backed Iraqi offensive to recapture Mosul from Daesh.

Aid agencies say about half of those fleeing the city are children and many of them are showing signs of deep psychological trauma.

Health professionals also fear the long-term consequences, including high rates of depression, suicide, and self-harm for civilians, and especially children, who have survived the fighting in Mosul.

Recommended

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed