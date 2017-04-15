The United Nations estimates that more than 300,000 people have been displaced since the start of the US-backed Iraqi offensive to recapture Mosul from Daesh.

Aid agencies say about half of those fleeing the city are children and many of them are showing signs of deep psychological trauma.

Health professionals also fear the long-term consequences, including high rates of depression, suicide, and self-harm for civilians, and especially children, who have survived the fighting in Mosul.