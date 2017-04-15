April 15, 2017
In the Mexican town of Taxco, more than 200 people have been killed this year, caught in the crossfire of drug violence.
In 2006 the Mexican military began its intervention to reduce drug-related violence across Mexico.
By the end of 2013, the death toll of the Mexican Drug War was at least 130,000.
But local gangs in Taxco and the city's council members have agreed to a truce, no shoot-outs during the holy week of Easter.
TRT World'sAlistar Baverstock explains.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies