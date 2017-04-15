WORLD
Drug gangs in Mexico's Taxco agree to peace deal for Easter week
By the end of 2013 Mexico had registered 130,000 deaths from drug violence, but gangs in one Mexican city have agreed to a ceasefire with the city council to observe to holy week of Easter.
A patrol flies over a poppy plantation used to make heroin during a military operation in Badiraguato in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, March 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

In the Mexican town of Taxco, more than 200 people have been killed this year, caught in the crossfire of drug violence.

In 2006 the Mexican military began its intervention to reduce drug-related violence across Mexico.

By the end of 2013, the death toll of the Mexican Drug War was at least 130,000.

But local gangs in Taxco and the city's council members have agreed to a truce, no shoot-outs during the holy week of Easter.

TRT World'sAlistar Baverstock explains.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
