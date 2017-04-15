Several hundred people marched through Istanbul's affluent suburbs along the Bosphorus on Saturday to campaign against Turkey's proposed constitutional amendments.

Carrying flags and chanting, they marched from Ortakoy to Bebek, disrupting traffic on the last day of campaigning ahead of Sunday's referendum.

"You know why we say 'no'? We are saying no for Ataturk. For the republic and our future."

"Let's not lose our ground in this Saturday. Let's not fly off to America next Saturday," Eileen Akan said.

A large lorry draped with flags and music blaring from loudspeakers led the group of some 400 campaigners.

It was a colourful scene as people hung out of car windows while others poked their heads through car sunroofs, shouting support as the drivers honked their horns.