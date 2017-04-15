Emma Morano, the world's known oldest person and the last surviving child of the 19th century, died at the age of 117 on Saturday at her home in northern Italy.

Morano was born four years before the Wright brothers first took to the air on November 29, 1899.

She lived 117 years and 137 days as her life spanned three centuries, two World Wars and more than 90 Italian governments.

Dr. Carlo Bava said that Morano's caretaker had called him to say she had stopped breathing in the afternoon while sitting in an armchair at her home in Verbania, a town on Italy's Lake Maggiore.

"She reached an incredible finish line," said Silvia Marchionini, mayor of the town of Verbania.

Last November, Morano said on her 117th birthday "my life wasn't so nice."

She began working in a factory making jute bags when she was 16. Then she worked at a hotel, working way beyond the usual retirement age.

"I worked in a factory until I was 65, then that was that," she said.

In an interview with La Stampa newspaper five years ago, she said after her fiance had died in World War I, she had been forced to marry a man she did not love.

"'Either you agree to marry me or I will kill you'," Morano said, recalling his proposal. "I was 26. We got married."