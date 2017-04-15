WORLD
1 MIN READ
DPRK says it's "prepared to respond to all-out war, with all-out war"
The US is sending an aircraft carrier group to the Asia-Pacific as tensions grow in the region, with speculation that North Korea is preparing to carry out a nuclear test.
DPRK says it's "prepared to respond to all-out war, with all-out war"
Pukkuksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles in a parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the DPRK's founding father, Kim Il-sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

North Korea marked the 105th birthday of its founding father, Kim Il-sung with a huge military parade on Saturday in the capital Pyongyang.

A senior government official says the country is ready to stand up to any threat posed by the United States. North Korea has warned the US to end its "military hysteria," or face retaliation.

Recommended

Tensions are growing in the region, with speculation that the secretive state is preparing to carry out a nuclear test. The US is sending an aircraft carrier group to the Asia-Pacific.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed