Pope Francis urged an end to "horror and death" in Syria on Sunday as he began his traditional Easter mass in Rome followed by his Urbi et Orbi message to the city and the world. Easter is observed by Christians across the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

The Argentine pontiff expressed the hope that Christ's own sacrifice might help bring "comfort and relief to the civil population in Syria, prey to a war that continues to sow horror and death."

He urged world leaders to have the courage to prevent the spread of conflicts.

Thousands of worshippers gathered in Rome since the early hours to gain access to the Easter mass, the highlight of the Christian calendar.

During the mass, the Pope condemned a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy that killed at least 112 people outside Aleppo as an "ignoble" attack.