Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.

The Cleveland Division of Police said it was looking for Steve Stephens in connection with the killing of an individual in the city, whom police did not identify.

"Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live, and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified," the police said in a statement, referring to social media network Facebook Inc's live-streaming video service.

TRT World'sKate Fisher has more details.