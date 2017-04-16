WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea fails missile launch as Pence lands in South Korea
The missile exploded within a few seconds of its launch and came hours before US Vice President Mike Pence reached South Korea for talks on how to curb Pyongyang's weapons programme.
North Korea fails missile launch as Pence lands in South Korea
The test came after North Korea displayed nearly 60 missiles at a parade on Saturday to mark the 105th birthday of its founder Kim Il-Sung. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2017

North Korea on Sunday staged a fresh missile test, a day after a defiant giant military parade. The test, which was said to have failed, took place hours before US Vice President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea for talks on curbing Pyongyang's weapons programmes.

The South Korean and US military said the latest launch – conducted as tensions rose over the North's nuclear ambitions – was a failure.

"We don't need to expend any resources against that. We weren't surprised by it, we were anticipating it," an adviser travelling with Pence told reporters. Initial reports said it was a medium-range missile and failed four to five seconds into the launch.

Pence said the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger. The vice president is on a tour which will also include Japan, Indonesia and Australia.

Recommended

North Korea's test came after it displayed nearly 60 missiles – including what is suspected to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile – at a parade on Saturday to mark the 105th birthday of its founder Kim Il-Sung.

North Korea has a habit of firing off missiles to mark major political anniversaries, or as gestures of defiance to top US officials visiting the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed