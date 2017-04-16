Turkey voted "YES" to adopt a presidential system of governance in a historic referendum on Sunday which will replace the existing parliamentary system.
Close to three million Turkish nationals around the world were eligible to vote. According to an almost complete vote count, this is how they cast their ballots.
Germany - Yes (63.2%)
US - No (83.3%)
Albania - No (58.2%)
Australia - No (57.4%)
Austria - Yes (72.3%)
Azerbaijan - No (59.9%)
Bahrain - No (86.4%)
Belgium - Yes (77.9%)
United Arab Emirates - No (90.4%)
UK - No (79.9%)
Bosnia-Herzegovina - Yes (66.4%)
Bulgaria - No (71.4%)
Algeria - No (57.00%)
China - No (76.23%)
Denmark - Yes (61.6%)
Finland - No (71.6%)
France - Yes (64.8%)
Border Gates - Yes (54.4%)
Netherlands - Yes (69.9%)
Iraq - No (65.4%)
Iran - No (54.7%)
Spain - No (86.7%)
Israel - No (56.6%)
Sweden - No (54.9%)
Switzerland - No (58.5%)
Italy - No (62.1%)
Japan - No (63.9%)
Canada - No (71.2%)
Qatar - No (81.1%)
Kazakhstan - No (58.6%)
Kyrgyzstan - Yes (57.4%)
Kosovo - Yes (57.1%)
Kuwait - No (%76,6)
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus- No (57.3%)
Lebanon - Yes (93.9%)
Luxembourg - Yes (61.5%)
Hungary - No (74.2%)
Egypt - Yes (59.0% )
Norway - Yes (55.1%)
Uzbekistan - Yes (53.6%)
Poland - No (74.4%)
Romania - No (55.4%)
Russian Federation - No (73.9%)
Singapore - No (55.7%)
Sudan - Yes (65.9%)
Saudi Arabia - No (58.2%)
Thailand- No (87.1%)
Turkmenistan - No (56.3%)
Oman - No (75.9%)
Jordan - Yes (75.9%)
New Zealand- No (82.3%)
Greece - No (76.7%)