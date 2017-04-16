TÜRKİYE
Twitterati respond to Turkey's choice of going presidential
With more than 86 percent of the 55 million registered voters participating in the referendum, Turkish citizens have voted "Yes" in favour of a presidential system in their country.
Supporters of the &quot;Yes&quot; camp celebrate the referendum victory in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2017

In a historic referendum, Turkish citizens have voted in favour of a presidential system in their country.

More than 86 percent of the 55 million registered voters participated in the polls. The narrow victory margin of the "Yes" camp was in line with many projections before the referendum that had predicted a neck and neck close fight.

Revellers took to the street to celebrate their victory at the polls. Others took to social media, and the hashtags #TurkeysChoice and #TurkeyReferendum began trending on Twitter.

The tweets ranged from the usual congratulatory messages...

...to those defining a win for democracy:

Many drew parallels to votes in other countries:

There were others who were not happy with the outcome:

Some just added their two cents:

And this person, like many others, was simply amazed about the fact that there is a city in Turkey called Batman:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
