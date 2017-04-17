The United States is ruling nothing out in its dealings with North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday during a visit to the heavily militarised border dividing the two Koreas.

"Washington wants to achieve security "through peaceable means, through negotiations. But all options are on the table as we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of South Korea," he said at the border village of Panmunjom.

Pence said America's relationship with South Korea was "ironclad and immutable."

The people of North Korea the military of North Korea should not mistake the resolve of the United States of America to stand with our allies.

Pence's visit to the border comes a day after North Korea's latest missile test failed, when the rocket exploded seconds after blast off.

Rising tensions

Tensions have risen as US President Donald Trump takes a hard rhetorical line with North Korean leader Kim Jong un, who has rebuffed admonitions from China and proceeded with nuclear and missile programmes seen by Washington as a direct threat.

Trump acknowledged on Sunday that the softer line he had taken on China's management of its currency was linked to Beijing's help on the North Korea issue.

"Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!" Trump said on Twitter. Trump has backed away from a campaign promise to label China in that way.