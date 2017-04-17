United States Vice President Mike Pence put North Korea on notice on Monday, saying neither the US nor South Korea would tolerate further missile and nuclear tests.

He was visiting the heavily mined, four-kilometre-wide (2.5-mile-wide) demilitarised border between North and South Korea, a day after North Korea's failed missile launch.

Pence is on the first stop of a four-nation Asia tour intended to show America's allies – and remind its adversaries – that the Trump administration is not turning its back on the region.

Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have soared in recent weeks, as a series of North Korean missile tests have prompted ever more bellicose warnings from Trump's administration.

"Just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan," Pence said.

"North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region," Pence said at a press conference with South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn.

Standing by South Korea risks alienating China