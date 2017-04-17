Around half a million people have fled their homes since Iraqi forces launched an operation to retake Mosul from Daesh exactly six months ago, said the UN on Monday.

Iraqi forces recaptured the east side of Mosul in January as the operation in the country's second largest city started on October 17, 2016.

But an offensive that was launched the following month on the part of Mosul that lies west of the Tigris river has increased the numbers of displaced people.

"The sheer volume of civilians still fleeing Mosul city is staggering," Lise Grande, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, said in a statement.

"Our worst case scenario when the fighting started was that up to one million civilians may flee Mosul. Already, more than 493,000 people have left, leaving almost everything behind," she said.

The UN has estimated that another half million civilians were still in Daesh-controlled areas of west Mosul.

'Pushed to the limit'

Around two-thirds of the overall number of displaced people have fled their homes in west Mosul over the past two months alone.