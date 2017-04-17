US President Donald Trump's national security adviser met Afghan officials in Kabul on Sunday and said the new administration was weighing diplomatic, military and economic responses to Taliban and Daesh in Afghanistan.

The adviser, HR McMaster, was making the first high-level visit by a Trump official.

On Thursday, the US military dropped a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, one of the largest conventional weapons ever used in combat, during an operation against Daesh in eastern Afghanistan.

While military officials said the strike was based solely on tactical needs, it led to speculation that Trump's defence advisers are planning to escalate the war against militants in Afghanistan.

The strike was estimated to have killed nearly 100 Daesh militants and no civilians, according to Afghan officials, although this has not been independently verified.

Interviewed from Afghanistan by US broadcaster ABC News, McMaster said the US had a more reliable Afghan partner than before, but at the same time had reduced the degree and scope of its effort in that country.

"Our enemy sensed that and they have redoubled their efforts and it's time for us, alongside our Afghan partners, to respond," he said.

Trump, who took office on January 20, had asked US officials, including some in the Treasury and Commerce departments, to work together to integrate the various political, diplomatic, military and economic responses available, McMaster said.

"We'll give him those options. And we'll be prepared to execute whatever decision he makes," he said.

Meeting with President Ghani