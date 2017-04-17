Thousands of people from rebel-held areas of northern Syria have been evacuated to safer parts of the country.

For those moving, the journey was a nervous one, after a car bomb killed over 100 evacuees in western Aleppo on Saturday.

The explosion took place at a transit point in the Rashideen area as thousands of evacuees from the regime-held, predominantly-Shia towns of Foua and Kefraya waited to continue their journey to regime-controlled western Aleppo.