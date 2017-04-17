WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudanese migrants consider leaving Mosul as war with Daesh continues
When people from Sudan moved to Iraq in the 1980s, the country was an economic powerhouse where many from impoverished countries went to seek a better future. Now migrants and refugees are thinking of going back home.
Sudanese migrants consider leaving Mosul as war with Daesh continues
Displaced Sudanese men who fled from the Iraqi city of Mosul sit inside a tent at the Hammam al Alil camp, south of Mosul. April 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2017

In Iraq, Sudanese migrants are also being displaced in the fight to retake the city of Mosul from Daesh.

Many came to Iraq in the 1980s in search of a better life as their own country exploded into a civil war that triggered a legacy of violence, poverty and political struggle that continues today.

Back then Iraq was attractive for labourers from poor countries.

After Daesh took over the city of Mosul, many Sudanese migrants suffered under the terror group. Many now hope to return home and escape the misery they've witnessed.

TRT World'sSarah Jones asks whether a return to the threat of violence in Sudan is better than living in war-torn Iraq.

Recommended

From Mosul to Sudan?

When Daesh took over Mosul in June 2014, the city's Sudanese residents stayed. And when civilians from their neighbourhood of west Mosul fled the fighting last month, they left with them.

Now they live in administrative limbo, huddled together on foam mattresses thrown on the gravel inside a huge United Nations tent at the Hammam al Alil displacement camp south of Mosul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed