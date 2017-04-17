Over 4,000 refugees were rescued from the Mediterranean between Friday and Sunday as pleasant weather conditions before the weekend saw a spike in people attempting to use the sea route to escape war, conflict and famine. At least seven refugees died in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya while trying to reach Europe on Sunday, a Maltese NGO and the Italian coastguard said.

Dozens of Mediterranean rescue operations throughout Sunday spotted around 2,000 refugees, according to the Italian coastguard's estimate.

"Imagine to carry an eight-year-old boy's lifeless body into your house on Easter Sunday. I will never forget this day," tweeted Chris Catrambone, founder of Maltese NGO Moas.

Nowhere to go

As weather conditions deteriorated, NGOs urged more vessels to head to the region, with their own already crammed with around 4,500 people picked up from unseaworthy vessels the previous day in 35 operations.