Facebook Inc launched a review on Monday of how it handles violent videos and other objectionable material, saying it needed to do better after a video of a killing in Cleveland remained on its service for more than two hours on Sunday.

The social network giant plans to look for ways to make it easier for people to report videos and to speed up the process of reviewing items once they are reported, said Facebook's vice president for global operations and media partnerships, Justin Osofsky, in a blog post.

We prioritise reports with serious safety implications for our community, and are working on making that review process go even faster.

US authorities on Monday widened a manhunt for a murder suspect who, according to police and Facebook, posted a video of himself on the online service shooting an elderly man in Cleveland.

The world's largest online social network, used by more than 1.2 billion people every day, condemned the accused killer's action.

"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook," said a spokesperson for the company.

"We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety."

Users question Facebook policy

Users on social media questioned the social media company over control of offensive material.