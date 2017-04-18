WORLD
4 MIN READ
Theresa May calls for snap UK general election
UK Prime Minister Theresa May first needs support from two-thirds of the parliament in a vote scheduled for Wednesday before the election can proceed.
Theresa May calls for snap UK general election
British Prime Minister Theresa May called for snap election in an announcement made outside 10 Downing Street in Central London, Britain. April 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early election, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by shoring up support for her Brexit plan.

Standing outside her Downing Street office on Tuesday, May said she had been reluctant to ask parliament to back her move to bring forward the election from 2020, but decided it was necessary to win support for her ruling Conservative Party's efforts to press ahead with Britain's departure from the EU.

"It was with reluctance that I decided the country needs this election, but it is with strong conviction that I say it is necessary to secure the strong and stable leadership the country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond," she said.

"Every vote for the Conservatives will make it harder for opposition politicians who want to stop me from getting the job done."

Some were surprised by her move. She has repeatedly said she does not want to be distracted by time-consuming campaigning. Opinion polls give her a strong lead although she has faced opposition from her own party for some of domestic reforms.

May came to power in July 2016 taking over from then Prime Minister David Cameron.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdury has more on Theresa May's career so far

Before holding the election, May must first win the support of two-thirds of the parliament in Wednesday's vote. The opposition Labour Party said it will vote in favour of a new election, meaning she should be able to get it through.

"The decision facing the country will be all about leadership," May said.

"It will be a choice between strong and stable leadership in the national interest with me as your prime minister, or weak and unstable coalition government, led by Jeremy Corbyn, propped up by the Liberal Democrats who want to reopen the division of the referendum."

Recommended

May will hope the election will boost her slim majority in parliament and give her a new mandate to put her stamp on domestic reforms in education and health and strengthen her hand in talks with the EU, which will start in earnest in June.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more details from London

Reaction

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he welcomed May's decision, indicating his party will provide the support she needs under electoral law to hold one.

"If you want to avoid a disastrous hard Brexit, if you want to keep Britain in the Single Market, if you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united – this is your chance," leader of opposition on Liberal Democrats Tim Farron said after May's decision.

Former Conservative British PM ​David Cameron tweeted that May's decision is "brave."

A less enthusiastic Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of the Scottish government, described it as a "huge political miscalculation" that could help her efforts to hold a new independence referendum.

European Council President Donald Tusk said he had a phone conversation with May after her announcement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed