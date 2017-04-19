The US and Japan have launched economic talks that US Vice President Mike Pence said could result in a bilateral trade deal.

"At some point in the future there may be a decision made between our nations to take what we have learned in this dialogue and commence formal negotiations for a free trade agreement," Pence said at a joint news conference with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday.

"But I will leave that to the future."

Pence's comments came as the two countries kicked off talks aimed at achieving a new economic relationship.

The talks are in line with US President Donald Trump's vow to focus on bilateral trade deals rather than multilateral ones that he says have damaged the United States.

Trump's decision to scrap the ambitious 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal championed by former president Barack Obama was a blow to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who expended substantial political capital to get the accord passed at home.