POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Mummies unearthed from 3,500-year-old tomb in Egypt
Archaeologists find mummies, caskets and skulls among the latest treasures in the tomb of a city judge close to the city of Luxor near the fabled Valley of Kings, authorities say.
Mummies unearthed from 3,500-year-old tomb in Egypt
The finding is a latest in series of discoveries that Egypt hopes will help revive its tourism industry. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

Archaeologists have unearthed new treasures in Egypt's legendary Valley of the Kings, the latest in a series of major discoveries that the north African nation hopes will help revive its hard hit tourism industry.

Egypt's Antiquities Minister said that the archaeological team was surprised by what it found in a 3,500-year-old tomb close to the city of Luxor belonging to a nobleman who worked as the city judge.

Since the 2011 revolution that saw the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, the number of tourists visiting Egypt has dropped almost by half.

Recommended

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla