About 10,000 Syrian refugees have been given eviction notices by the Lebanese military to leave their camps in the Bekaa valley area of eastern Lebanon.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the Lebanese armed forces informed refugees living in informal settlements close to Rayak Air Base — a military airport in the valley — around the end of March that they would have to relocate due to security reasons.

The refugees are now being forced to relocate within days without a clear transfer plan. Some have already moved but others still have no idea where they'll go.

Refugees who fled the six-year-long conflict in neighbouring Syria make up a quarter of Lebanon's population, and most live in severe poverty in makeshift camps across the country as the government opposes the creation of formal ones.