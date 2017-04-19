US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that Washington would work with its allies and China to put economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea, but added that America would defeat any attack with an "overwhelming response."

Pence arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday from South Korea and reassured Japan of US commitment to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile ambitions in a series of meetings with Japanese leaders, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Those who would challenge our resolve or readiness should know, we will defeat any attack and beat any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response," Pence said aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, reiterating that all options are on the table when dealing with Pyongyang.

Pence's comments come after a senior North Korean official warned the regime had no intention of dialling down its missile programme, pledging weekly tests and threatening "all-out war" if the US took any action against it.

China concerned at developments

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Wednesday said all parties should make efforts to resolve the situation.

"China expresses serious concern with recent trends about North Korea's nuclear and missile development," he said.

The situation was tense and China was resolutely opposed to any words or actions that could further raise tension, Lu added.

North Korea regularly threatens to destroy South Korea, Japan and the United States and it showed no let-up in its belligerence after the failed missile test on Sunday, a day after putting on a huge display of missiles at a parade in Pyongyang.

North Korea's deputy representative to the United Nations, Kim In-ryong, accused the US on Monday of creating "a situation where nuclear war could break out at any time" and said the North's next nuclear test would take place "at a time and at a place where our headquarters deems necessary."

Allies silent, jibes in China over US carrier mix-up