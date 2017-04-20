Calling for stronger ties with the United States, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an interview broadcast on Wednesday said the Obama administration had deceived Turkey over cooperation against the PKK, which Turkey, the US and EU list as a terrorist organisation.

Erdogan made the comments in an interview with Al Jazeera. "With President Obama, we had a mutual agreement regarding the PKK – but Obama deceived us. I don't believe the Trump administration will do the same."

"The way President Trump is approaching matters is encouraging, makes us happy," Erdogan added.

Erdogan said Obama had failed to abide by an agreement between the NATO members to fight against terror organisations.

The US supports the YPG in Syria. The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK.