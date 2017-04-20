WORLD
3 MIN READ
Daesh claims responsibility for Paris shooting
The claim comes hours after on police officer was killed and another two were wounded in a shooting in central Paris.
Daesh claims responsibility for Paris shooting
A police source said that the attacker was known to security services. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2017

One police officer was killed and another two wounded on Thursday in a shooting in central Paris, police said, just days ahead of France's presidential election.

Hours after the incident, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency.

The group identified the attacker as one of its soldiers naming him as Abu Yousif - the Belgian.

Earlier, France's interior ministry said the attacker was killed in the incident in the early evening on the world-famous Champs-Elysees boulevard.

The famous shopping street in the heart of the city, which is popular with tourists and Parisians, was blocked by armed police and metro stations in the area were closed.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from Paris.

Recommended

Dozens of vehicles from the emergency services were sent to the area.

A French interior ministry official said police officers were "deliberately" targeted in the attack. Police sources had said earlier that the shooting could have been an attempt at an armed robbery.

The shooting comes just two days after police arrested two men in southern Marseille with weapons and explosives who were suspected of preparing an attack to disrupt the first-round of the presidential election on Sunday.

France is in a state of emergency and at its highest possible level of alert since a string of terror attacks that began in 2015, which have killed over 230 people.

Thousands of troops and armed police have been deployed to guard tourist hotspots such as the Champs Elysees or other potential targets like government buildings and religious sites.

Up until now, polls showed voters more concerned about unemployment and their spending power than terrorism or security, though analysts warned this would change in the event of further bloodshed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed