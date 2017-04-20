TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Syria war victims find ray of hope in Turkey's prosthetic centres
The ongoing war in Syria has left many of its victims crippled for life. A new technology in Turkey is helping some who have lost limbs to regain a semblance of normality.
Syria war victims find ray of hope in Turkey's prosthetic centres
A survivor trying to walk using his two new prosthetic limbs at a clinic in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli, where hundreds of wounded Syrians come in every week to receive prosthetics. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2017

The war in Syria has left more than six million people displaced internally. About 400,000 people have lost their lives. The conflict has maimed many of those who have survived.

But new centres in Turkey are giving hope to some of the survivors. Several clinics have been equipped with state-of-the-art 3-D printing technology to build new limbs for those who've lost them in the war.

Turkey is home to more than two million Syrian refugees. The centres are part of an effort to improve their lives.

Recommended

TRT World'sFrancis Collings visited one of the clinics where he met Abdulbasset, who's being fitted with new legs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture