A large portion of Europe's Turkish population voted in favour of the proposed constitutional amendments to Turkey's constitution.

Sunday's results surprised many when it emerged that voters in France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Austria came out and supported the proposals – with the "yes" vote winning by a higher margin than in Turkey itself.

With an estimated 1.4 million eligible voters, Germany's Turkish population was seen as being pivotal in the recent referendum that saw Turkey approve 18 constitutional amendments to the country's constitution.

The outcome of the referendum was that 51.4 percent of the electorate voted in favour of the controversial amendments – a mere 1.38 million votes was the difference.

Much to the horror of critics of the proposed amendments, the majority of voters in Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria voted in favour.

In Germany, a little less than half of those registered to vote took part in the referendum, and 63 percent voted for the amendments that critics have claimed will entrench an autocratic system of government.

Hasnain Kasim, a journalist and former Istanbul correspondent for Der Spiegel, one of Germany's most widely read magazines, told TRT World that many German Turks voted "yes" in protest against Germany's criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I talked to many German Turkish people. Most of them say that they feel very unhappy about their situation in Germany," he said.

It was somehow to protest. They knew in Germany that there's a big majority [of Germans] that is very critical of Erdogan. Just to protest against the Germans they voted 'Evet'.

He said that many of the people he had spoken with did not know anything about the amendments, but were in favour of "a strong Erdogan."

"Mostly it's that they don't feel welcome in Germany, although it's like the third or fourth generation of Turkish people, most of them born and brought up in Germany," he said.

"They still don't feel German. They still say they are foreigners somehow, which in a way is true. There have been many mistakes in the policy of integration."

He said that the reaction from non-Turkish Germans had been one of shock, even though the result had not been totally unexpected.

"The problem is now it is turning into an anti-Turkish sentiment and the people are saying if you want an autocratic system as you voted, why don't you go back to Turkey?!"

"What you can see now in German society is that there is a great gulf between the Germans and the Turkish and it is becoming deeper."

He said he was not sure whether the result would energise the German right wing parties. He believes that the Turkish voters in Germany who did not vote were either not interested or were fully integrated into Germany. He said the fact that there were only 13 voting stations in Germany also made it difficult for many to cast their votes.