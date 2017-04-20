WORLD
France's poor are sceptical about the presidential election
With the first round of the French election just days away, residents in poorer suburbs of the capital, Paris, are sceptical about the promises candidates are making.
Far-right leader and National Front candidate for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen gestures in Marseilles, southern France, Wednesday, April 19. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2017

Anger and despondency is the mood in some of France's poorest neighbourhoods as residents see little support for their situation among the major parties ahead of Sunday's presidential election.

These are areas where political cynicism reigns. People feel abandoned by the state, and live isolated lives, often in extreme poverty.

The cost of living is increasing and inequality is on the rise.

Some won't vote. Others don't care. But anger at being left behind has also galvanised political awareness.

TRT World's Myriam Francois has the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
