Iraqi forces on Thursday recaptured two more neighbourhoods in west Mosul, tightening the noose around Daesh holed up in the Old City, commanders said.

Iraqi forces retook the side of the city that lies east of the Tigris river in January and launched a push on remaining terrorists in western Mosul.

"The forces completed the liberation of Al-Thawra neighbourhood," Sabah al-Noman, spokesman for the elite Counter-Terrorism Service said.

The neighbourhood which lies just west of the Old City had been retaken from Daesh, said an officer with federal police forces.

The Joint Operations Command said the Nasr neighbourhood was also retaken on Thursday.

The head of Iraq's federal police, Raed Shakir Jawdat, said in a statement that Iraqi forces had killed a senior Daesh operative, who had been in charge of chemical weapons for the group in Mosul, in a guided missile strike in the Zanjili neighbourhood.

A US official said on Wednesday that Daesh targeted Iraqi forces working alongside the US and Australian military advisers, using a low-level chemical agent in west Mosul.

But nobody died in the attack, said Major General Joseph Martin.

Iraqi forces in mid-October last year launched a huge operation, their largest in years, to retake Mosul, the country's second largest city.