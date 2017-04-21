Campaigning officially started on Friday for Iran's May presidential election, pitting pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani against five other contenders.

A watchdog body in charge of vetting candidates and laws, the Guardian Council approved six candidates on Thursday for the May 19 vote – including Rouhani. Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was disqualified.

Police fanned out across Tehran's main squares overnight after the names of the candidates were announced, according to videos posted on social media.

Supporters of the six successful candidates had started campaigning on social media last week. Iran blocks access to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube but millions of Iranians use virtual private networks (VPNs) to access those sites.

Iran's top leaders regard the election in part as a show of defiance against renewed US pressure under President Donald Trump, and have called for a high turnout to strengthen the clerical establishment's legitimacy.

"The election is a very difficult and important test for all of us ... a high turnout will show to the world that the establishment enjoys the strong backing and support of its people," Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammadali Movahedi-Kermani told worshippers.

Rouhani won a landslide victory in 2013 on a platform of ending Iran's diplomatic isolation and reviving the country's crippling sanction-hit economy.