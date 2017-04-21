WORLD
French officials hold emergency security meeting ahead of election
The killing of a policeman by a terrorist pushed national security to the top of the French political agenda on Friday, two days before the presidential election, with leading candidates clashing over how to keep citizens safe.
French President Francois Hollande (C) and Interior Minister Matthias Fekl (L) speak with policemen at Paris police headquarters the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

Security is tight ahead of the French presidential election after a policeman was killed in an apparent terror attack in the heart of Paris.

Police have searched the home of the man suspected to have carried out the attack on the Champs-Elysees.

The Associated Press says he's known to authorities and had been detained in February for threatening police.

After an emergency meeting of security officials, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said security forces, including elite units, were on alert to back up the 50,000 police earmarked to ensure citizens' safety during the election.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Paris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
