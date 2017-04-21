A Daesh operative linked to the deadly New Year's Eve attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub was killed in a US land raid in Syria, the US military's Central Command said on Friday.

Abdurakhmon Uzbeki, who was believed to be from Uzbekistan, was killed during a ground assault near Mayadin, Syria, on April 6, said Colonel John Thomas, a spokesman for the Central Command.

Thomas said Uzbeki was "clearly linked" and helped facilitate the nightclub attack in which 39 people were killed.