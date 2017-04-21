WORLD
US forces kill Daesh operative linked to Istanbul nightclub attack
The operative was killed in a ground raid in Syria, the US military's Central Command said.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the Istanbul nightclub shooting that killed 39 people and injured dozens on New Year's Eve. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

A Daesh operative linked to the deadly New Year's Eve attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub was killed in a US land raid in Syria, the US military's Central Command said on Friday.

Abdurakhmon Uzbeki, who was believed to be from Uzbekistan, was killed during a ground assault near Mayadin, Syria, on April 6, said Colonel John Thomas, a spokesman for the Central Command.

Thomas said Uzbeki was "clearly linked" and helped facilitate the nightclub attack in which 39 people were killed.

The Reina nightclub attacker opened fire with an automatic rifle, throwing stun grenades to allow himself to reload and shooting the wounded on the ground. Among those killed in the attack were Turks and visitors from several Arab nations, India and Canada.

Uzbeki was a close associate of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and a key facilitator for Daesh's funds and foreign fighters, according to the US military.​

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
