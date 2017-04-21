South Sudan faces a collapsing economy amid conflict and humanitarian crisis as their currency has lost more than ninety percent of its value since December 2015.

The fall of oil prices across the world has hit the country's economy as it accounts for more than 97 percent of its revenue. The deteriorated economy has led to a considerable rise in the commodity prices, pushing inflation rates to record levels.

"The last crisis is responsible for this economic problem. The rise in the exchange rate of the dollar has also affected our business, " said Charles Luka, businessman.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah reports from the capital Juba.