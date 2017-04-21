Following a wave of anti-government demonstrations,12 people were killed in violent incidents in the capital Caracas overnight, said Venezuela's Justice Ministry on Friday.

The deaths occurred in the capital's southwestern El Valle district, the ministry said in a statement, adding six people were also wounded.

The public prosecutor's office said later on Friday it was investigating 12 deaths in El Valle, adding that "some" victims had died from being electrocuted.

According to a firefighter, eight people were electrocuted to death during a looting incident in Caracas.

TRT World'sKisha Ferguson reports.

"Yesterday around 9 or 10 (pm) things got pretty scary, a group of people carrying weapons came down ... and started looting," said Hane Mustafa, owner of a small supermarket in El Valle.

"The security situation is not in the hands of the government. We lost everything here," said Mustafa.

"People starting looting the businesses and yelling that they were hungry and that they want the government out," said 25-year-old Daniela Alvarado who sells vegetables in the El Valle area.

"We're afraid (the stores) are going to run out of everything, that tomorrow there won't be any food."

Security forces patrolled much of Caracas on Friday, including El Valle.

Separately, a man was killed by a gunshot in the Caracas slum of Petare on Thursday night, municipal mayor Carlos Ocariz said on Friday.